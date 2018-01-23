President Ilham Aliyev meets with Lazard Freres chairman and CEO
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with chairman and CEO of Lazard Freres company Matthieu Pigasse in Davos, APA reports.
Matthieu Pigasse highlighted Lazard Freres` long-term successful cooperation in Azerbaijan. He expressed his confidence that the company will be involved in new business projects in Azerbaijan.
President Ilham Aliyev hailed Lazard Freres` activities in Azerbaijan as positive, saying he believes that the company will continue successfully operating in the country.
News.Az