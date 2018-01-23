President Ilham Aliyev meets with Lazard Freres chairman and CEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with chairman and CEO of Lazard Freres company Matthieu Pigasse in Davos, APA reports.

Matthieu Pigasse highlighted Lazard Freres` long-term successful cooperation in Azerbaijan. He expressed his confidence that the company will be involved in new business projects in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed Lazard Freres` activities in Azerbaijan as positive, saying he believes that the company will continue successfully operating in the country.

