President Ilham Aliyev pays tribute to 20 January martyrs - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Alley of Martyrs on the Day of National Mourning to pay tribute to the victims of the bloody January 20 tragedy.

The president laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame memorial, APA reports.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was also performed by a separate exemplary military orchestra of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

State and government officials, leaders of religious communities, ambassadors of foreign countries and representatives of international organizations functioning in Azerbaijan also attended the commemoration ceremony.

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Artur Rasizade, Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Ogtay Asadov and Head of the President’s Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev also took part in the ceremony.

News.Az

News.Az