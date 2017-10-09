President Ilham Aliyev: Public and entrepreneurs support our policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The public and entrepreneurs approve of and support our policy, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said today in his opening speech at a meeting of the Cabinet

President Aliyev stressed that the achievements in the economic sphere are reflected in the analyses of the Davos World Economic Forum, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan has moved from 37th to 35th place and improved its rating position. Therefore, this analysis, the report reflecting the competitiveness of 140 countries, shows that Azerbaijan is among 35 most competitive countries in the world from the economic point of view. This is a great success and historic achievement. I would like to emphasize that we maintain, retain leadership in the whole CIS region. This, in fact, means that the success of our economic policy is recognized by the Davos Forum, which is the world's most prestigious economic forum,” said President Aliyev.

“Anyway, we knew that we are on the right track,” President Aliyev continued.

“Our economic policy is well reflected in the real life. The public and political stability, as well as people-government unity in Azerbaijan ensured attraction of investments in the economic sphere and encouraged local investors to invest in our country. Both foreign investors and local entrepreneurs have great confidence in our country and it is justified. It is not a coincidence that $8.3 billion was invested in the economy of our country over the first nine months of this year,” the head of the state said, further noting that the large portion of it is foreign investment.

News.Az

