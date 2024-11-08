President Ilham Aliyev raises Azerbaijan's tricolor flag at National Flag Square

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their son Heydar Aliyev visited the National Flag Square in Baku, News.Az reports.

The head of state raised Azerbaijan's tricolor flag at the square.President Ilham Aliyev then inspected the developments at the square and the National Flag Museum.The National Flag Museum, opened by President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva on November 9, 2010, has since showcased the National Flag of Azerbaijan, along with the flags of various khanates and states that existed in the country at different times. The museum displays 400 items that reflect Azerbaijan's ancient and rich history of statehood.In 2017, the museum underwent repairs as part of the reconstruction and restoration efforts at the National Flag Square. During this period, the museum staff focused on preserving, maintaining, and enriching the exhibits. As a result, the number of items on display grew to 431.After the renovation, the National Flag Museum reopened with a refreshed layout. The museum now features an exhibition titled “Victory Gallery,” dedicated to the 44-day Patriotic War. The gallery showcases photos of the raising of the National Flag in the liberated territories by the victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, as well as photos from the military parade held in the city of Khankendi on the third anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War.The museum now consists of six exhibition halls.In Exhibition Hall A, visitors can view flags, flagstaffs, symbols of government, coins, and weapons from Azerbaijan's ancient and medieval periods, as well as coats of arms from 19th-century cities of Azerbaijan.Hall B of the museum focuses on the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the Azerbaijan SSR periods. It showcases the National Flag raised in the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic's parliament on December 7, 1918, alongside historical photographs, currency, postage stamps from that time, and flags, coats of arms, constitutions, banknotes, and postage stamps from the former Azerbaijan SSR.Hall C highlights the independence period, featuring commemorative medals and stamps dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the presidential standard of Azerbaijan, state orders and medals, the Constitution of Azerbaijan, and medals from the Patriotic War. The hall also displays the National Flag raised on the highest peaks in the world, along with decrees signed by President Ilham Aliyev, including those establishing the National Flag Square in Baku (November 17, 2007) and the creation of National Flag Day (November 17, 2009), as well as the November 17, 1990 decision of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic under Heydar Aliyev’s leadership.Hall D is dedicated to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, displaying their flags, medals, emblems, and insignias. Halls E and F exhibit the ceremonial uniforms of Azerbaijani military personnel.The museum also features videos displayed on monitors, offering insight into various periods of Azerbaijan’s history, including the ancient and medieval periods, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, and the Azerbaijan SSR. These videos highlight the contributions of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to statehood, President Ilham Aliyev’s military reforms, and the historic victory in the Patriotic War under his leadership.

