President Ilham Aliyev receives Administrator of United Nations Development Programme

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Achim Steiner, the Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, News.Az reports.

Achim Steiner congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's successful bid to host COP29 and assuming the presidency of the conference.

He expressed the UNDP’s readiness to collaborate with Azerbaijan in organizing COP29.

The head of state thanked him for the congratulations.

Achim Steiner commended the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UNDP in realizing the Sustainable Development Goals and expressed the UNDP’s willingness to closely cooperate with Azerbaijan in implementing green growth and digital transformation, aligning with the country's national sustainable development priorities.

President Ilham Aliyev briefed Achim Steiner on Azerbaijan’s development strategy until 2030, noting that the green transition is one of the priority areas for the country. The head of state said that the renewable and green energy potential of the country exceeds 200 gigawatts, adding that Azerbaijan will have the opportunity to produce 5 megawatts of renewable energy resources in the near future. In this context, the President emphasized that Azerbaijan took the initiative to form a renewable green energy corridor linking the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea, and that joint cooperation with the countries of the region is underway in this regard.

The head of state emphasized that despite Azerbaijan being a country that exports fossil fuels, the green transition is defined as a priority direction.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized Azerbaijan's experience in attracting foreign investors, producing natural resources, efficiently utilizing the generated revenues, and ensuring they contribute to development.

Achim Steiner noted that Azerbaijan's development experience could be of interest to other countries worldwide.

Achim Steiner pointed out that Azerbaijan's green transition transformation aligns perfectly with the concept of hosting COP29, and the country's example will be presented to the international community.

President Ilham Aliyev invited Achim Steiner to the COP29 conference, which the latter graciously accepted.

During the meeting, they noted that Azerbaijan's development program spans various areas, including the development of regional transportation corridors and the Middle Corridor, enhancement of agriculture and tourism, ensuring food security, efficient management of water resources.

Furthermore, the discussion underscored the significance of deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNDP in demining efforts, including the co-organization of an annual conference in Baku dedicated to addressing this issue. They also discussed the development of Azerbaijan's role as a regional training center for global humanitarian demining in partnership with UNDP.

Achim Steiner acknowledged UNDP's readiness to collaborate with Azerbaijan in the field of humanitarian demining.

They noted that since the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from occupation, more than 350 citizens had been killed or injured due to explosions of mines planted by Armenians. Achim Steiner also underscored the significance of the 11th Global Baku Forum, highlighting the importance of discussions held within this framework.

News.Az