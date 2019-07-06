President Ilham Aliyev receives Italian delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of Veneto region of Italy Luca Zaya and members of the Italian delegation.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the successful development of Azerbaijan-Italy cooperation in a number of areas, including in political, economic, energy and culture ones, saying that the two countries strengthen the strategic partnership ties.

The head of state said that based on mutual interests, Azerbaijan-Italy relations are one of the good examples of successful cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev described President of Italy Sergio Mattarella’s visit to Azerbaijan last year as one of the importanrt steps taken in this regard.

Pointing to the Italian companies’ successful engagement in huge projects in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor project.

Describing the Southern Gas Corridor as a large-scale project for cooperation, the head of state noted that it makes significant contribution both to Azerbaijan-Italy bilateral relations, and the development of regional cooperation, adding that the project brings the countries along the route closer to one another. The head of state emphasized that the Italian delegation’s visit to Azerbaijan will be an important step in developing Azerbaijan-Italy relations.

President of Veneto region of Italy Luca Zaya thanked for the reception, and emphasized the importance of interregional ties in terms of further development of cooperation between the two countries.

He informed the head of state of Veneto region, hailing great potential for the development of bilateral cooperation. Saying Italy’s Veneto region is well aware of Azerbaijan, Luca Zaya noted that the Azerbaijani pavilion at the Venice Biennale International Art Exhibition has always aroused great interest among the Italians. He also underlined the importance of the ongoing 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku.

Under Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Italy Guglielmo Picchi pointed out the strategic ties between the two countries. He hailed good opportunities for further expansion of Azerbaijan-Italy cooperation.

Emphasizing that the TAP project is about to be completed, Guglielmo Picchi reiterated the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor.

The sides also exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

