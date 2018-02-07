President Ilham Aliyev signs a decree on some issues related to activities of State Housing Construction Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on some issues related to the activities of the State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA).

APA-Economics reports that, according to the document, the statutory fund of the agency is 100 million manats.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also signed a decree on introducing changes to the procedure for preferential citizens receiving apartments that are available to the State Agency for Housing. According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers will determine the permissible cases of compensation of apartments, which are at the disposal of the Agency.

News.Az

