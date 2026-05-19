How Bianca Andreescu broke her six-year curse to rebuild her career

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In September 2019, a 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu shocked the sports world by defeating Serena Williams to capture the US Open title. It was a historic triumph that earned her $3.9 million and positioned her as the next dominant force in women’s tennis.

What followed, however, was a devastating six-year downward spiral marked by relentless physical and emotional setbacks. A severe knee injury sidelined her for 16 months, followed by chronic abdominal and ankle issues, and a 2025 appendectomy. Unable to maintain momentum, her ranking plummeted from world number four to a distant 228, News.Az reports, citing USA Herald.

Facing a stalled career, the now 25-year-old Canadian made the radical decision to leave the luxury of the WTA Tour and plunge into the gritty, unglamorous lower tiers of the ITF circuit. It was a reality check. On the developmental tour, players battle for a fraction of elite prize money, pay for their own travel, and play in front of sparse crowds. Yet, Andreescu quickly realized the raw hunger of her lower-ranked opponents made the competition incredibly fierce.

The high-risk gamble paid off. Playing a brutal stretch of 14 matches in 16 days, Andreescu successfully rebuilt her physical endurance. In Bradenton, Florida, she battled through severe winds to win a small tournament, capturing her first singles title in over 2,300 days. While the winner’s check was just $3,000—a mere fraction of her Grand Slam earnings—the victory was priceless. Andreescu triumphantly noted that she had finally "broken the curse."

Now ranked 137th, Andreescu is back on the major stage, fighting through the qualifying rounds to earn a spot in the French Open main draw at Roland Garros. Her coach, Dusan Vemic, notes that her game has evolved to be even more aggressive and net-focused than during her teenage prime. Off the court, Andreescu has credited spirituality, neuroscience, and meditation with keeping her grounded amidst the chaos of professional tennis. No longer the innocent teenager of 2019, she remains fiercely confident, proving she has the grit to climb her way back to the top.

News.Az