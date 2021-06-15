Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev: The Shusha Declaration on alliance raises Azerbaijani-Turkish relations to the highest peak

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev: The Shusha Declaration on alliance raises Azerbaijani-Turkish relations to the highest peak

“It is a historic day today, as we are welcoming the President of Turkey to the Karabakh land. My dear brother has visited Azerbaijan a number of times, but we are together in the Karabakh land, in Shusha for the first time. This visit has a historic significance,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement in Shusha.

The head of state said: “The joint Declaration on alliance signed today raises our relations to the highest peak. The name of the Declaration says it all. Today, we have established a qualitatively new relationship, and all provisions of this Declaration are a guarantee of our future cooperation.”

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      