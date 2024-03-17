President Ilham Aliyev: There is a good chance for settlement of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The recent meeting of the foreign ministers and also the meeting of the deputy prime ministers on the issue of border delimitation demonstrate that there is a good chance for settlement. As I said relatively recently, we are now closer to peace than ever before,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, News.Az reports.

“As a result of the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, we are very close, I think, and I hope, to having a breakthrough. It will be a very serious change in the South Caucasus. It will mean that peace long-awaited peace will come here,” the head of state added.

News.Az