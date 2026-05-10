President Ilham Aliyev: Today, every inch of land within the territory of Azerbaijan belongs to the Azerbaijani people

President Ilham Aliyev: Today, every inch of land within the territory of Azerbaijan belongs to the Azerbaijani people

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“The greatest dream of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was the liberation of our native lands from occupation. We—his successors—have fulfilled his testament,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with residents in the city of Zangilan, News.Az reports.

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The head of state noted: “Today, every inch of land within the territory of Azerbaijan belongs to the Azerbaijani people. By expelling the occupiers from our lands, we have restored our territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

News.Az