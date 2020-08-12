President Ilham Aliyev views new TX London taxis delivered to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meeting modern standards, 100 new six-seat TX model of London taxis of the Baku Taxi Service Limited Liability Company under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies are ready for service.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today viewed the new taxis.

The head of state was informed of the features of the new taxis.

It was noted that both the driver and passengers of the new taxis were provided with complete safety and comfort.

News.Az