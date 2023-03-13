Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev: We supply many European countries with oil, oil products, petrochemicals

“Azerbaijan was named recently, a year ago, less than a year ago, as a reliable partner in the energy sector for Europe by President of the European Commission Madamme Ursula von der Leyen,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with heads of Germany’s leading companies in Berlin, News.az reports.

“It's a big honor to get such, how to say, appraisal of our accomplishment. Really, we are a reliable target. We supply many European countries with oil, oil products, petrochemicals,” the head of state noted.


