News.Az reprints from Vesti.Az an article headlined "President of Armenia showed the true face of his country" by Zaur Nurmammadov.

The leadership of Armenia has repeatedly, at the state level, provided open support for separatism. At the same time, we are talking not only about the Karabakh separatists. Take at least a vote on June 12 at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly on Georgia's resolution on the status of internally displaced persons and refugees from Abkhazia, Georgia and the Tskhinvali region / South Ossetia, Georgia. Armenia voted against the adoption of this resolution in support of the territorial integrity of Georgia, thereby supporting the separatist regimes in Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region.

And in May, before the visit to Georgia of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a girl from Abkhazia named Hamid Arjenia published a photo in the social network displaying she had arrived in Armenia with the "passport of the Republic of Abkhazia" from Adler, having passed the usual procedure of customs control.

According to the published photo, in the "passport" there are two seals of the frontier service of the airport "Zvartnots", which confirm the entry into the country on May 11 and departure on May 15. In other words, the official structures of Armenia recognize the "passport of the Republic of Abkhazia" and, consequently, the separatist regime itself, created in the occupied territories of Georgia.

Now, according to a report of the Armenian edition of Sputnik Armenia, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian in an open manner supported the Catalan separatists. According to the publication referring to the artist, graphic artist and designer Ruben Malayan, during the solemn opening of the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington on June 27, the Armenian President refused to shake hands with the Spanish Ambassador Pedro Morenes.

The opening ceremony was attended by a delegation from Catalonia, led by President of the Generealitat Kim Torra. The Catalans ignored the speech of the Spanish ambassador, leaving the hall to the street. They returned to the hall only after the end of Morenes' speech. Then Torra took the floor, describing the right to self-determination and harassment by the Spanish authorities. After his performance, a part of the Catalans stood singing the anthem of Catalonia.

After his speech at the Smithsonian Festival, the Spanish ambassador approached President of Armenia Sarkissian to shake his hand, but he refused to do so. "When all was over, the Spanish ambassador appealed to the President of Armenia with a request to shake his hand and was refused. I respect it!" Malayan wrote on his Facebook page.

And on the page of the Catalonia Generalitat in the social network Twitter there was a photo where the head of Catalonia Kim Torra and the President of Armenia Sarkissian shake hands during the reception. This handshake has its own background.

Earlier this month, June 2, Kim Torra congratulated the Armenian people on the centennial of the First Republic of Armenia. It is noteworthy that he wrote a congratulation in two languages ​​- English and Armenian.

In 2017, immediately after the declaration of "independence" of Catalonia, the "Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" fully supported the Catalan separatists, spreading the statement. At the same time, when the world community, including Azerbaijan, condemned the holding of a "referendum on independence" and declared respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Spain, the Armenian Foreign Ministry remained suspiciously silent. Instead Karabakh separatists stated that "the right of the people of Catalonia to independently establish their political status by means of a democratic will is undeniable."

The conduct of the Armenian authorities is logical: in this country, every precedent that can add optimism to the Karabakh adventure is closely monitored and discussed. So it was in September 2014 during the referendum in Scotland. After the vote, the then Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian stated that regardless of the results of the referendum, the free expression of the will of the Scots is an example of the realization of the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples. And President Serzh Sargsyan conducted analogies of the referendum in Scotland with the Karabakh issue.

"The NKR MFA" also welcomed the holding of the referendum in Scotland and stated that it "became another precedent that enriched the world practice of applying the right of peoples to self-determination and reaffirmed the obvious fact that recognizing the right of peoples to decide their own destiny is the norm in a democratic society" .

An identical statement was made by the Karabakh separatists after the "referendum on independence" of Iraqi Kurdistan in September 2017.

The current behavior of the Armenian President proves that the authorities of this country in the hope of achieving international recognition of the separatist regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan provide direct support to the Catalan separatists. True, they do it with great care. Realizing the oversight of the Armenian president, later his press service spread the message that Armen Sarkissian shook hands and had a talk with the Spanish ambassador to the US Pedro Morenes. But considering the congratulations from the Catalan separatists on the occasion of the centenary of the First Republic of Armenia and the statement made by the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman in 2017 that Yerevan does not yet have a position regarding Catalonia, Sarkissian's behavior can not be called unconscious.

It seemed like it was time for Armenia to decide on the official choice and support the territorial integrity of Spain, as the European Union does, but the Armenian president prefers to shake the separatist's hand. By this fact, he demonstrates to the international community the true face of his country, committed aggression against Azerbaijan and created a puppet regime in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. Flouting the norms of international law and seeking to achieve a worldwide recognition of "NKR" Armenia shows its readiness to support separatism in Europe. Demonstrators in relation to Azerbaijan from the submission of the Armenian lobby, double standards for European structures should think about such behavior of Armenia, which in the future may backfire on them.

