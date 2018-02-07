Yandex metrika counter

President of Boeing Commercial Airplanes to pay working visit to Baku

“President of Boeing Commercial Airplanes Kevin McAllister will pay a working visit to Baku,” said President of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Jahangir Asgarov at a

The President of AZAL informed Richard Forson that, on his invitation, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes Kevin McAllister will pay a working visit to Baku in the coming weeks. AzerTag reports. An invitation was extended to Mr. Forson to participate in such a meeting regarding the future of wide-body freighter aircraft.

Jahangir Asgarov expressed his concern regarding Boeing's potential decision to stop the production of Boeing 747-8F aircraft. In particular, there will be a need to purchase 20 Boeing 747-8F aircrafts for Azerbaijani civil aviation within the next 10 years. Therefore, Asgarov intends to make a request to Boeing Corporation to continue the production of this type of aircraft.

