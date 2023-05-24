President of Croatia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Croatia Zoran Milanović congratulated Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the country’s national day, News.Az reports.

“On the occasion of National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day, I am pleased to extend on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Croatia and on my behalf, warm congratulations, and wishes of progress and prosperity to your citizens,” President Milanović said in his congratulatory message.

“Croatia and Azerbaijan are tied by a longstanding cooperation and friendship. I believe that in the time ahead we will further work to advance our overall relations.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the Croatian president added.

News.Az