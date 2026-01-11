President of Iran appeals for mass demonstrations to oppose unrest

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Masoud Pezeshkian called on Iranians to demonstrate against the ongoing unrest in a televised address, excerpts of which were aired by Al Mayadeen TV, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We call on the Iranian citizens to stand together and make their voices heard, ensuring that their legitimate demands are not overshadowed or distorted," he emphasized. Pezeshkian expressed firm disapproval of those who set mosques ablaze, asserting that "Iranian society does not condone such acts of violence."

He extended condolences to the families of civilians who lost their lives and cautioned young people against involvement in terrorism and unrest. "We recognize peaceful protests as a fundamental right, and engaging in dialogue with protesters remains our duty," he stated. "We are prepared to meet with all parties demonstrating within the country to seek solutions."

The unrest began on December 29, 2025, when merchants in Tehran protested the sharp decline of the national currency, the rial. The following day, students joined the demonstrations, and the protests quickly spread to most major cities across Iran. On January 2, 2026, unidentified gunmen appeared in the streets, intensifying clashes with law enforcement. Iranian authorities have labeled the rioters as terrorists and accused Israel and the United States of orchestrating the unrest.

