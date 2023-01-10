President: On August 26, we entered Lachin, and I experienced those unforgettable feelings again

+ ↺ − 16 px

“On August 25, Lachin and two villages were vacated. On August 26, we entered Lachin, and I experienced those unforgettable moments and feelings again. It was both a very emotional and proud day. In other words, we must finish the unfinished work. Who will do it for us? We have to do it ourselves. There is still unfinished work, and we are gradually putting things back on track,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, News.az reports.

“I should also state that the negotiations continued for a long time even during the occupation period, i.e. they ended in failure precisely, among other things, because of Lachin and Kalbajar. Because they were ready to vacate five districts. But on the condition that Lachin and Kalbajar remain in their hands forever. In other words, we endured so much because of the people of Lachin, the people of Kalbajar, because of our historical lands, because of our territorial integrity. But I think that the people of Lachin will be the first to return to their native places,” the head of state noted.

News.Az