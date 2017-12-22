President receives Islamic religious figures from Russia's North Caucasian republics

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of Islamic religious figures of Russia's North Caucasian republics on December 22.

President Ilham Aliyev, touching upon the “2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue” international conference held in Baku, said the event contributes to further rapprochement of various religions and peoples, strengthening of international cooperation.

The Azerbaijani president expressed satisfaction with the participation of Islamic religious figures of the North Caucasian republics of the Russian Federation in the conference. He stressed that such meetings held on a regular basis serve to further strengthening of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, including the North Caucasian republics.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that despite completion of the year 2017, announced the Year of Islamic Solidarity, Azerbaijan will continue contributing to the solidarity of the world Muslims, cooperation among Muslim countries, and from this point of view, an upcoming coordination council will create good possibility for future joint activities.

Speaking on behalf of the guests, Ismail Berdiyev, a senior Muslim cleric of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic of the Russian Federation, said that as always, they are greatly satisfied with meeting President Ilham Aliyev.

He expressed deep gratitude to the president of Azerbaijan for the support given to the organization of the international conference titled “2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue” at a high level and noted with satisfaction the contribution of this event to the strengthening of friendship among the peoples.

Commemorating the great leader Heydar Aliyev with deep respect, Ismail Berdiyev said the policy pursued by Heydar Aliyev for the well-being of the Azerbaijani people is successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev. Berdiyev noted that the development processes seen by members of the delegation during their current visit to Azerbaijan, as always, made a great impression on them.

Expressing gratitude for the warm words, the Azerbaijani president stressed that stability, peaceful coexistence of representatives of different religions and peoples play an important role in improving the welfare of the people and in ensuring the rapid economic development of Azerbaijan achieved in recent years.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Muslim countries experience problems that cause concern. Strengthening of solidarity among Muslim countries is of great importance for the elimination of these problems, he said, stressing that Azerbaijan will continue to make its contribution to this.

News.Az

