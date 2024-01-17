President Tokayev embarks on official visit to Italy

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived on an official visit to Italy, News.az reports.

He was met by Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, and the representative of Pope Francesco Canalini.

Tomorrow, January 18, President Tokayev will hold talks with Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

On the same day, he will participate in the investment round table and hold a number of meetings with the heads of large Italian companies.

On January 19, President Tokayev will have an audience with Pope Francis in the Vatican.

News.Az