President Zurabishvili was seen on Rustaveli Avenue
President Salome Zurabishvili Joining December 14 Protest on Rustaveli Avenue. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
The President of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, participated in the March of Kakhetians, which paused in front of the Orbeliani Palace, News.Az citing the InterpresNews.The residents of Kakheti and Kiziki came from Erekle II Square to the Orbeliani Palace in a rally-march with the slogan - “Quietly, but stubbornly towards Europe!” They chanted in front of the presidential palace: “Georgia”.
Salome Zourabichvili is currently in Orbeliani Square, on a stage set up in the New Year Village, and is addressing the participants of the march.