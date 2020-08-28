Presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev meets heads of NGO working in the field of international cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 28, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev met with chairmen of 25 NGOs working in the field of international cooperation, AzerTag reports with reference to the Public Relations Department of the Presidential Council for State Support to NGOs.

Opening the meeting, Chairman of the Council for State Support to NGOs under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Azay Guliyev noted that full and effective delivery of Azerbaijani realities to the world community, the propaganda of our national and spiritual values, cultural heritage, disclosure of Armenia's invasive policy on international platforms, along with relevant government agencies, is a priority issue for the NGO sector as well. Therefore, the Council constantly supports initiatives and projects of NGOs in this direction. He expressed confidence that today's meeting with Assistant to President - Head of the Foreign Policy Department Hikmet Hajiyev will further stimulate the activities of NGOs working in the field of international cooperation.

Presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev emphasized that our country, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, pursues a resolute policy based on national interests. He stated that as a result of the foreign policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, our country has gained serious authority in the international arena. Currently, President Ilham Aliyev chairs the Non-Aligned Movement, including 120 countries, which is another manifestation of high confidence in the international community in our country.

Hikmet Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan pursues a policy of offensive diplomacy under the leadership of the President and that all influential international organizations support our country's just position on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

Touching upon the significance of today's meeting, the presidential aide said he would like to listen to the heads of NGOs, their thoughts and ideas aimed at international cooperation, as well as familiarize with project proposals in detail.

Leaders of the NGOs expressed gratitude to Hikmat Hajiyev for the dialogue that started with the NGO and today's meeting. They expressed their views and suggestions about the area in which they are working.



Addressing the meeting, Executive Director of the Youth Foundation Farid Jafarov gave detailed information about the projects implemented by the Foundation in the field of international cooperation and future priority directions.



Concluding the meeting, Assistant to President Hikmet Hajiyev emphasized the importance of strengthening international cooperation between NGOs and said that reasonable proposals would be taken into account.



It should be noted that the meeting of Aide to President Hikmet Hajiyev with NGOs will continue.

News.Az









News.Az