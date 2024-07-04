Presidents of Türkiye, Belarus discuss Russian-Ukrainian crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

The presidents of Türkiye and Belarus Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Alexander Lukashenko have discussed the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Astana, Report informs referring to the press service of the Turkish leader.

The leaders of the two countries discussed the bilateral agenda between Ankara and Minsk, the consequences of the war in Ukraine, as well as current regional and global issues.Erdogan emphasized the importance of steps to end the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. The Turkish leader noted that ending the conflict requires a solid foundation for peace.Türkiye will continue to make efforts for peace and maintain sincere contacts with both sides, Erdogan said.

News.Az