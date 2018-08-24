Price of school uniform in Azerbaijan remains unchanged

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Sewing House (BTE), which is engaged in production and sale of school uniform, is also preparing for the school year.

BTE Sales Department’s head Etibar Azimov said that the cost of school uniform has not changed and remained at the level of last year, Fineko/abc.az reports.

"So, the cost of uniform for primary school pupils is AZN 40 and large size uniform AZN 46. All shirts of size 26-54 cost AZN 8. School vests, regardless of their size, cost 8 manats," Azimov said.

News.Az

News.Az