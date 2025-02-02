Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will impose retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. starting Tuesday

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks, flanked by Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly (L) and Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc, during a news conference February 1 on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. Photo: AFP

Canada will respond with 25 per cent tariffs against Can$155 billion worth of American goods

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Saturday that Canada will impose 25% tariffs on select U.S. goods in response to American tariffs, News.Az citing the Times Of Malta.

"Canada will be responding to the US trade action with 25 per cent tariffs against Can$155 billion worth of American goods," he said in a dramatic tone as he warned of a fracture in longstanding Canada-US ties.



The first round of tariffs would target Can$30 billion worth of US goods on Tuesday followed by further tariffs on Can$125 billion worth of products in three weeks.

"We're certainly not looking to escalate. But we will stand up for Canada, for Canadians, for Canadian jobs," Trudeau said.

The tariffs will apply to "everyday items" such as American beer, wine and bourbon as well as fruits, vegetables, consumer appliances, lumber and plastics, he added -- "with much, much more."

US President Donald Trump earlier announced broad tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, citing a threat from illegal immigration and drugs.

Canadian exports to the United States will face a 25 per cent tariff starting Tuesday, although energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10 per cent levy.

Trudeau said the trade conflict will have "real consequences" for Canadians but also Americans, including job losses, higher costs for food and gasoline, potential shutdowns of auto assembly plants, and impeded access to Canadian nickel, potash, uranium, steel and aluminium.

News.Az