Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating, Clarence House has said on Twitter.

Prince Charles received the positive result this morning and has subsequently postponed a visit to Winchester, the palace said.

It said His Royal Highness was "deeply disappointed not to be able to attend... and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible".

It is the second time the 73-year-old has contracted coronavirus.

In March 2020 he tested positive but had only mild symptoms.

