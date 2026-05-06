Iran imposes new Hormuz transit rules as IRGC issues warning

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The naval forces of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have instructed all vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz only via corridors designated by Iran, according to a warning broadcast by Iranian state television.

“The corridor provided by Iran is the only safe way to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Redirecting vessels to other routes is unsafe, and the IRGC Navy will take firm action against anyone who takes such a step,” the statement said, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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According to Iranian state broadcaster Press TV, Iran has officially launched a new mechanism regulating maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Under the new system, vessels intending to pass through the waterway will receive an electronic notice from Iran’s Gulf Strait Affairs Authority outlining the rules and procedures for transit.

The report added that ships will be required to adjust their operations in line with the established regulations and obtain transit authorization before crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

News.Az