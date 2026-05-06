US approves Ukraine request for JDAM ER bomb kits

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The United States Department of State has approved a possible sale of Joint Direct Attack Munitions Extended Range (JDAM ER) systems and related equipment to Ukraine in a deal valued at $373.6 million, the department said in a statement.

According to the State Department, the Ukrainian government requested permission to purchase 1,200 KMU 572 Joint Direct Attack Munition tail kits and 332 KMU 556 JDAM tail kits, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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The package will also include JDAM maintenance equipment, spare and repair parts, consumables, maintenance and repair support, weapons software, as well as engineering, technical, and logistical services provided by the US government and contractors.

“The proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing additional means to carry out self defense missions and strengthen regional security through enhanced air defense capabilities,” the State Department said.

Joint Direct Attack Munition, commonly known as JDAM, is a guidance kit that converts conventional unguided bombs into precision guided munitions. The Extended Range version is equipped with wings that allow the weapon to strike targets at distances exceeding 70 kilometers.

News.Az