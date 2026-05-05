$3.8M worth of marijuana found on alleged drug boat off Haiti

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U.S. Coast Guard officials reported seizing a large shipment of marijuana valued at approximately $3.8 million from a suspected drug-smuggling boat near Haiti.

The vessel was stopped Thursday about eight miles off Mole Saint-Nicolas by a Coast Guard law enforcement detachment that was aboard the U.S. Navy's USS Billings, officials said, News.Az reports, citing NBC 6 South Florida.

Authorities discovered about 3,200 pounds of marijuana on the boat, with a value of around $3.8 million.

One person was detained and the suspected smuggler and marijuana were transferred to Haitian authorities.

"In close coordination with the Haitian government, the U.S. Coast Guard remains steadfast in our shared mission to safeguard the maritime approaches of the Caribbean," Lt. Cmdr. Cory Arsenault, the Coast Guard liaison officer for Haiti said in a statement. "Together, we are strengthening joint operations to disrupt the illegal flow of narcotics, protect vulnerable communities, and uphold the security and stability of the region. Our partnership reflects a continued commitment to collaboration, vigilance, and the rule of law."

News.Az