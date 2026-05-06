US says it will eventually deal with “failed state” Cuba

US says it will eventually deal with “failed state” Cuba

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The United States plans to address the situation in Cuba in the future, US Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio said during a briefing at the White House.

According to Rubio, “Cuba’s economic model does not work, and the people in charge are unable to fix it,” News.az reports, citings tate.gov.

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“Ninety miles from our shores sits a failed state that has also become friendly territory for some of our adversaries. That status quo is unacceptable, and we are going to deal with it, but not today,” Rubio said.

The US secretary of state also rejected claims that Cuba is facing a fuel blockade.

“There is no oil blockade against Cuba,” Rubio said. “Cuba used to receive a lot of free oil from Venezuela, but that oil never benefited the Cuban people because the authorities resold it for hard currency. Venezuela stopped supplying Cuba with free oil, unless that is what someone wants to call a blockade.”

Rubio was born in the United States to Cuban parents who left Cuba after the 1959 revolution and the rise to power of Fidel Castro.

News.Az