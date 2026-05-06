New war of words erupts between Pope and Trump

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US President Donald Trump has once again criticized Pope Leo XIV, accusing the pontiff of “putting many Catholics at risk” by allegedly believing that it is acceptable for Iran to possess nuclear weapons.

The remarks came two days before US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican Apostolic Palace in an effort to ease tensions sparked by Trump’s earlier attacks on the pontiff over his criticism of the US and Israeli military campaign against Iran, News.Az reports, citingGazetteherald.

Speaking with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump claimed that the Pope “would rather talk about how it is okay for Iran to have nuclear weapons, and I do not think that is good.”

“I think he is putting many Catholics and many people in danger,” Trump said. “Apparently, if it were up to the Pope, he thinks it is perfectly fine for Iran to have nuclear weapons.”

Responding to the criticism, Pope Leo XIV said the mission of the Church is “to preach the Gospel and peace.”

“If someone wants to criticize me for proclaiming the Gospel, let them do so truthfully,” the pontiff said.

“The Church has opposed all nuclear weapons for years, there is no doubt about that. I simply hope that I will be heard for the value of God’s word,” he added.

US Ambassador to the Holy See Brian Burch said on Tuesday that he expected a “frank” meeting between Rubio, who is Catholic, and Pope Leo XIV on Thursday morning.

Burch also rejected suggestions of a “deep divide” between the United States and the Vatican, saying Rubio’s visit should help both sides “better understand one another and, where disagreements exist, discuss them openly.”

News.Az