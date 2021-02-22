Yandex metrika counter

Prince Philip doing 'OK', says Prince William

  • World
  • Share
Prince Philip doing 'OK', says Prince William

Prince William said Monday that his 99-year-old grandfather Prince Philip is doing "OK" after spending nearly a week in hospital, AFP reports. 

Questioned by journalists while visiting a vaccination centre in eastern England, second-in-line to the throne William, 38, said: "Yes, he's OK, they're keeping an eye on him."

He then gave a wink.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband for 73 years, was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening as a "precautionary measure" after he felt unwell, Buckingham Palace said.

Palace sources said that his admission was not coronavirus-related and that he was in good spirits.

William's father Prince Charles visited his father in hospital on Saturday but did not comment on his state of health.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      