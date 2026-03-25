UK nears crypto donation ban in politics

Philip Rycroft, a former senior civil servant tasked with probing foreign financial interference in U.K. politics, said the dangers to transparency from the emerging tech are "unacceptable" and could leave election regulators struggling to manage an "unpredictable" donation route, News.Az reports, citing Politico.
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The call for a moratorium on the currency will be seen as a blow to Nigel Farage's fundraising efforts. His Reform UK party is the only mainstream U.K. political outfit to have courted donations in crypto.