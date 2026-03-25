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Iran threatens to seize UAE, Bahrain territories

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Iran threatens to seize UAE, Bahrain territories
Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Iran has threatened to seize territories in the UAE and Bahrain in the event of a U.S. ground operation, according to state broadcaster IRIB, News.Az reports.

According to the report, if the United States launches an invasion, Iran’s armed forces are prepared to take control of the coastal areas of these countries and “reshape the region.”


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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