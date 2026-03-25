Iran detains 39 individuals and confiscates seven Starlink devices

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Iran's Intelligence Ministry announced that authorities have arrested 39 individuals and seized weapons, ammunition, and at least seven Starlink devices in Tehran.

The officials noted that 49 homemade bombs, two Kalashnikov rifles, 16 handguns, 50 magazine clips and more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition were confiscated during their arrests, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A nationwide internet blackout imposed by the Iranian authorities has entered its 26th day, according to the monitoring group NetBlocks.

News.Az