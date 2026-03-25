Moscow moves towards state-approved internet

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Russian authorities are ramping up efforts to transform the country’s internet infrastructure into a "walled garden."

This initiative involves creating a whitelist of state-approved websites while effectively cutting off access to the global web, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

For years, the Kremlin has been laying the groundwork for what is often called sovereign “RuNet,” an independent internet infrastructure that can function in isolation from the rest of the world. However, the latest developments suggest a shift from merely filtering content to a more radical exclusion strategy.

Under the guise of national security and digital sovereignty, the Russian government is pushing for a system where access is restricted by default. Instead of blocking specific blacklisted sites, the system would only allow traffic to whitelisted domains that have been vetted and approved by the state.

By routing traffic through government-controlled exchange points, the state gains total visibility into user behaviour and the power to sever connections instantly.

There are growing concerns that the state will mandate the use of domestic encryption standards or state-issued security certificates, effectively stripping away the privacy provided by global HTTPS protocols.

In my opinion, what we are witnessing in Russia is the manifestation of “digital authoritarianism.” When a government controls the gateway to information, privacy is no longer a right; it becomes a conditional privilege that can be revoked at any moment.

By limiting the internet to state-approved sites, the government gains total surveillance and can eliminate dissent. Without access to independent news, international social media, or encrypted messaging apps, the ability for citizens to organize, protest, or even share alternative viewpoints is crippled.

The tragedy of the State-Approved Internet is that it uses the language of safety to implement a system of total control. Governments often justify these crackdowns by claiming they are protecting citizens from “foreign influence” or “extremism.” However, the true target is almost always the individual’s right to think, communicate, and exist privately.

News.Az