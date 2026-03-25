Russia sends 300 metric tons of medicines to Iran via Azerbaijan
- 25 Mar 2026 17:59
- 25 Mar 2026 18:04
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Russia has sent more than 300 tons of medicines to Iran through Azerbaijan, according to the Russian Embassy in Baku.
Tomorrow, the humanitarian aid will be delivered to the Baku railway station, News.Az reports.
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It will subsequently be handed over to the Iranian side.
By Ulviyya Salmanli