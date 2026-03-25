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Russia sends 300 metric tons of medicines to Iran via Azerbaijan

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Russia sends 300 metric tons of medicines to Iran via Azerbaijan
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Russia has sent more than 300 tons of medicines to Iran through Azerbaijan, according to the Russian Embassy in Baku.

Tomorrow, the humanitarian aid will be delivered to the Baku railway station, News.Az reports.

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It will subsequently be handed over to the Iranian side.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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