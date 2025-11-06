Prince William announces Earthshot prize 2025 winners in Rio

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prince William announced the five winners of the 2025 Earthshot Prize during a star-studded ceremony at Rio de Janeiro’s Museum of Tomorrow, celebrating innovative projects tackling climate change and environmental degradation.

Each winner will receive £1 million to expand their projects aimed at repairing the planet. The event featured performances by Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes, with appearances from Brazilian football legend Cafu, Olympian Rebeca Andrade, and former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Prince of Wales said the winners were “proof that progress is possible” and reflected his goal of making “this the decade in which we transformed our world for the better.”

Among the guests were UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Earthshot prize 2025 winners

Protect and restore nature: re.green (Brazil) — Restoring the Atlantic Forest through sustainable financing.

Clean our air: City of Bogotá (Colombia) — Using public policy to cut pollution and regreen urban areas.

Revive our oceans: High Seas Treaty — A global pact to protect marine life, set to take effect in January 2026.

Build a waste-free world: Lagos Fashion Week (Nigeria) — Promoting sustainable practices in African fashion.

Fix our climate: Friendship (Bangladesh) — Supporting vulnerable communities with health, education, and disaster resilience.

Founded in 2020, the Earthshot Prize draws inspiration from John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot and will run for 10 years. Nearly 2,500 nominations from 72 countries were submitted this year.

Prince William will continue his Brazil tour with a visit to Belem in the Amazon rainforest, where he is expected to speak at COP30 about protecting the planet’s vital ecosystems.

