Starmer: Recognising Palestine helped achieve Gaza peace deal

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer told MPs that Britain’s recognition of the State of Palestine played a key role in achieving the recent Gaza peace agreement.

Speaking in Parliament after returning from a peace summit in Egypt, Starmer said the UK’s diplomatic stance allowed it to work “behind the scenes” for a ceasefire, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Our decision to recognise the state of Palestine, alongside allies such as France, Canada, and Australia, helped lead to the historic New York declaration,” he said.

The declaration marked the first time the Arab League condemned the October 7 attacks, called for Hamas to disarm, and demanded an end to its rule in Gaza.

Starmer, however, credited US President Donald Trump as the key figure behind the deal, calling it “his deal.” The agreement was signed on Monday in Sharm El Sheikh by Trump, with mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye.

Under the first phase, Hamas released 20 Israeli hostages, while Israel freed over 1,900 prisoners. Israel and Hamas were not directly present at the summit.

Starmer said the deal offers “a moment of profound relief” but warned that sustaining peace “will be no less difficult.”

Negotiations will now move to the next phase, which includes Hamas disarming and rebuilding Gaza under a peace board chaired by Trump and possibly joined by former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The UK will provide an additional £20 million in humanitarian aid for water, sanitation, and hygiene support in Gaza.

