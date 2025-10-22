Princes Group targets up to $1.7 billion valuation in London IPO

British food and beverage company Princes Group is preparing for a London Stock Exchange IPO, aiming for a market valuation between £1.16 billion and £1.24 billion ($1.56–$1.66 billion), the Liverpool-based firm announced on Wednesday.

The company set a share price range of 475p to 590p per ordinary share, signaling strong investor interest ahead of the public listing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Princes Group, known for its packaged foods and beverages, is positioning the IPO as part of its strategy to expand growth and strengthen its presence in international markets.

