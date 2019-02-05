Projects implemented by Azerbaijan, Georgia of great importance: ex-US envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Along with the region's development, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and other transport projects implemented jointly by Azerbaijan and Georgia play an important role in the Europe's energy security as well as the integration of Europe and Asia, the former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ross Wilson, said at the signing ceremony of an agreement between the PACE Group of Companies and the US Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) in Tbilisi, AZERTAC reports.

He stressed that the vonstruction of a new deep-water port in Poti, will further enhance the importance of these projects.

Wilson stated that Baku International Sea Trade Port is the largest port in the region. Construction of Deep Sea Port of Anaklia is underway in Batumi, the diplomat stressed. He told that after completion of the construction, the contacts among three ports will expand.

“This will play an important role in further expansion of the Silk Road, East-West highway, as well as increasing international cargo and passenger traffic. At the same time, it will serve the well-being of the people of Azerbaijan and Georgia,” he added.

News.Az

