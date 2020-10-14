Yandex metrika counter

Prosecutor General’s Office: Criminal case launched against ASALA members

A criminal case has been launched against French citizen Gilbert Minasyan, a member of the ASALA terrorist organization, and a group of 15 experienced militants led by him for the crimes committed in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports with reference to the Press Service of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan.


