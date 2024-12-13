Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for S. Korean defense counterintelligence chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean Prosecutors on Friday sought an arrest warrant for Defense Counterintelligence Command chief Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung over his role in President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law.

Yeo is suspected of sending troops to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission at the orders of then Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun after martial law was imposed on Dec. 3, and ordering the arrest of prominent politicians, including the leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Prosecutors sought the arrest warrant on charges of insurrection and abuse of power.

News.Az