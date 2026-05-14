Pakistan’s biggest film tests cultural ties in China

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Pakistan’s most successful modern film is set for release in China, marking a notable step in cultural exchange between Islamabad and Beijing. While the move is being presented as a milestone in soft power cooperation, analysts say the real test will come after its release, when audience reaction in China will determine whether such exchanges can grow into something sustainable.

The screening reflects broader efforts by both countries to deepen cooperation beyond politics and infrastructure, extending into entertainment and media. Cultural diplomacy between Pakistan and China has gradually expanded in recent years, with film screenings, joint initiatives, and symbolic exchanges designed to strengthen people-to-people connections alongside the strategic partnership, News.Az reports, citing The Diplomat.

Despite official enthusiasm, Pakistani films have historically had limited exposure in the Chinese market, making this release an important benchmark for future collaboration in the film industry.

Analysts note that while political relations between the two countries remain strong, cultural success depends on audience engagement rather than diplomatic intent. The performance of the film in China is expected to indicate whether Pakistani cinema can establish a consistent presence in one of the world’s largest entertainment markets.

News.Az