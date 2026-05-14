Mystery deepens after bodies of three women recovered from sea off Brighton coast

Emergency services were called to the area near Black Rock car park off Madeira Drive at around 5:45am on Wednesday after reports of a person in the water. Officers later recovered three bodies from the sea, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Sussex Police confirmed that all three women are believed to have been identified following extensive enquiries, and that their next of kin have been informed. Formal identification procedures are still underway, and authorities said it would not be appropriate to release their names until the process is complete.

Police added that specialist officers are supporting the families of the victims following what they described as a tragic incident. An investigation remains ongoing to establish how the women entered the water.

Chief Superintendent Adam Hays said the case is “an utterly heartbreaking tragedy” and expressed condolences to the families, adding that officers are working to provide answers for both relatives and the public.

Authorities said there is currently no evidence of criminality or third-party involvement in the incident.