Araghchi accuses UAE of aiding US-Israeli attacks on Iran

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the United Arab Emirates of directly assisting what he described as US-Israeli aggression against Iran, saying there was “no doubt” about Abu Dhabi’s involvement.

Speaking during a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in New Delhi, Araghchi claimed the UAE had provided military bases, airspace, territory, and intelligence support to the United States and Israel during the conflict, News.Az reports, citing Mehr News Agency.

“I must say that the UAE was directly involved in the aggressive action against my country,” Araghchi said.

“In addition to not condemning the aggression itself, the UAE later actively participated in this aggressive action by providing military bases, airspace, territory, and facilities to the United States and the Israeli regime,” he added.

The Iranian foreign minister also criticised the UAE for failing to condemn the attacks when they began.

“When this aggression started, they even refused to condemn it,” he said.

Araghchi claimed Iran only targeted US military facilities located in the UAE and not the country itself.

“We only targeted American military bases and military facilities in the UAE,” he said.

He also urged the Emirati leadership to reconsider its regional policies and reliance on Washington and Israel for security.

“If you want Israel to provide your security, this is the result. If you want America to provide your security, this is the result you are now complaining about,” Araghchi said.

At the conclusion of his remarks, the Iranian minister called on BRICS members to condemn what he described as aggression by the United States, Israel, and the UAE against Iran.

News.Az