Slovakia briefly shuts border with Ukraine after Russian drone strikes near frontier

Ukrainian officials reported that the region experienced its largest attack since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, with explosions heard in the regional capital Uzhhorod and other nearby areas. The strikes involved multiple drones, some of which were intercepted while others hit their targets, News.Az reports, citing The Slovak Spectator.

According to regional authorities, air raid alerts were triggered across Zakarpattia as drones approached cities near the Slovak border, including Uzhhorod and Mukachevo.

Officials said the attacks caused damage to infrastructure and industrial facilities, while emergency services responded at several impact sites. Slovak authorities later reopened border crossings after a temporary shutdown lasting around two hours as a precautionary measure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said multiple regions across the country were hit in the same wave of attacks, resulting in casualties and injuries, while one drone also reportedly entered Moldovan airspace during the strikes.