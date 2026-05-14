UK launches manhunt for fugitives hiding in Spain

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Police in the UK have launched a renewed appeal to locate 12 of the country’s most wanted fugitives believed to be hiding in Spain. The National Crime Agency (NCA) has released the latest Operation Captura wanted list in Alicante, targeting individuals suspected of serious offences including murder, large-scale drug trafficking, fraud, and money laundering.

The campaign, run by National Crime Agency, is part of a long-running cross-border effort to track down British fugitives believed to be living abroad, particularly in Spain. Officials said that since the campaign began in 2006, 98 of the 111 fugitives featured have been arrested and brought back to the UK, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

NCA director general of operations Rob Jones said Spain should not be seen as a safe place for people trying to evade justice, warning that authorities would continue pursuing suspects wherever they are found.

The agency said the fugitives on this year’s list are believed to be hiding in areas including Marbella, Malaga, Alicante, Tenerife, and Benidorm, where some attempt to blend into large British expatriate communities. Among those named are Kevin Parle, wanted in connection with two murders in Merseyside, and Derek Ferguson, who is sought over the fatal shooting of Thomas Cameron in Glasgow in 2007.

News.Az