The protection of nature, the environment, and natural resources is the main component of the state's policy in Azerbaijan.

Minimization of environmental pollution and improvement of environmental protection in order to ensure environmental safety, and effective use of natural resources to meet the needs of current and future generations are the main directions of the environmental policy of the state.

The rules for the exploitation of natural resources are strictly controlled at the state level in Azerbaijan. However, due to the occupation of 20 percent of the territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia for more than 30 years, the ecological terror committed by Armenians in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions and the illegal exploitation of many mineral deposits could not been prevented.

After the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories from the occupation of Armenia in 2020, the ecological situation in many of the mineral deposits that were illegally exploited and looted for many years was brought under control. But illegal exploitation in the "Gizilbulag" gold and "Demirli" copper-molybdenum deposits in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which are now under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, continues.

Illegal exploitation of mineral deposits has a negative impact on the public population, environment, biodiversity, underground and surface water resources, as well as the ecological environment in other areas of Azerbaijan, by intensifying the ecological situation.

Now the peaceful protest of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, has been going on for the 55th straight day.

Conditions are being created for the unimpeded movement of military and civilian vehicles and trucks belonging to Russian peacekeepers, as well as vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the area of the peaceful action on the Lachin-Khankendi road.

The only goal of environmental activists is to prevent the illegal looting of mineral deposits.

