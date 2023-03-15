Protest actionof Azerbaijani Eco-activists on Lachin-Khankandi road continues for 94 days

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eco-activists and representatives of NGOs are continuing the action on the Khankandi - Lachin road in the city of Shusha in protest against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the "Gizilbulag" gold and "Demirli" copper-molybdenum deposits, in the areas under the temporary control of Russian peacekeepers, News.az reports.

Action continued during the night as well. The activists started the day by singing the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Note that the protest has been held on the Khankandi-Lachin road passing through Shusha against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in Karabakh since December 12.

News.Az